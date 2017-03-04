Recent Posts
Paul La Farge and Rivka Galchen in Conversation
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Paul La Farge and Rivka Galchen in Conversation
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Video Monks: Jim Knipfel on Bootleggers of Obscure Films
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Video Monks: Jim Knipfel on Bootleggers of Obscure Films
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Three Poems by Kevin Killian
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Three Poems by Kevin Killian
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Waste Not, Want Not: The Future of Contemporary Art by Kaya Genç and Ulya Soley
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
Waste Not, Want Not: The Future of Contemporary Art by Kaya Genç and Ulya Soley
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
From the Archives Hayden Bennett
From the Archives Hayden Bennett
Two Poems by Jesse Nathan
From the Archives Hayden Bennett
From the Archives Hayden Bennett
From the Archives Hayden Bennett
From the Archives Hayden Bennett
Ars Poetica: Poeticizing Mizrahi Inequality in Israel by Prashanth Ramakrishna 
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Ars Poetica: Poeticizing Mizrahi Inequality in Israel by Prashanth Ramakrishna 
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Stories of Self (Vol. 7): Reciprocity with Robin Wall Kimmerer
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Stories of Self (Vol. 7): Reciprocity with Robin Wall Kimmerer
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
#No Filter: Gnaomi Siemens on Sensuality in Pipilotti Rist's Pixel Forest and Annie DeWitt's White Nights in Split Town City
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
“The power of the dance is in the soul, in the heart." Leila Guerriero On the Malambo
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
“The power of the dance is in the soul, in the heart." Leila Guerriero On the Malambo
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
An Interview with Muntazer al-Zaidi, the “Shoe-Thrower of Iraq”
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
An Interview with Muntazer al-Zaidi, the “Shoe-Thrower of Iraq”
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Hayden Bennett
Most Popular
Waste Not, Want Not: The Future of Contemporary Art by Kaya Genç and Ulya Soley
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
Waste Not, Want Not: The Future of Contemporary Art by Kaya Genç and Ulya Soley
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
Most Popular Hayden Bennett

The future of contemporary art resides in waste, in the repulsive remainders of totalitarian capitalism stored in warehouses, abandoned housing blocks, and the sort of places that the robot in the film WALL-E had devoted his life to cleaning.

Most Popular Hayden Bennett
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
“The power of the dance is in the soul, in the heart." Leila Guerriero On the Malambo
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
“The power of the dance is in the soul, in the heart." Leila Guerriero On the Malambo
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
Most Popular Hayden Bennett

Their average age is twenty-three. They don’t smoke, they don’t drink, they don’t stay up late. Many of them listen to punk or heavy metal or rock, but all are able to differentiate a pericón from a Chilean cueca, a waltz from a vidala. 

Most Popular Hayden Bennett
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
Three Poems by Rachel Glaser
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
Three Poems by Rachel Glaser
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
Most Popular Hayden Bennett

The World of Manet

can’t find the draft of my new poem The World of Manet
that I wrote on the Metro-North last month
after finding and taking art books from a box on the street

Most Popular Hayden Bennett
Most Popular Hayden Bennett
Big Bend: Stephanie La Cava Talks to Flavin Judd and Eileen Myles About the West Texas Trans-Pecos Pipeline
Uncategorized, Most Popular Eileen Myles, Flavin Judd, Marfa, Stephanie La Cava Hayden Bennett Comment
Uncategorized, Most Popular Eileen Myles, Flavin Judd, Marfa, Stephanie La Cava Hayden Bennett Comment
Big Bend: Stephanie La Cava Talks to Flavin Judd and Eileen Myles About the West Texas Trans-Pecos Pipeline
Uncategorized, Most Popular Eileen Myles, Flavin Judd, Marfa, Stephanie La Cava Hayden Bennett Comment
Uncategorized, Most Popular Eileen Myles, Flavin Judd, Marfa, Stephanie La Cava Hayden Bennett Comment

I remember driving into Marfa the first time. He’d said ‘Oh, I rented a house.’ I kept pointing at houses saying “Is that it? Is that it?”

Uncategorized, Most Popular Eileen Myles, Flavin Judd, Marfa, Stephanie La Cava Hayden Bennett Comment
Uncategorized, Most Popular Eileen Myles, Flavin Judd, Marfa, Stephanie La Cava Hayden Bennett Comment
Uncategorized, Most Popular Ben Marcus, interview, lit, Syllabus Hayden Bennett Comment
Uncategorized, Most Popular Ben Marcus, interview, lit, Syllabus Hayden Bennett Comment
"A reading list is not my trophy case." An Interview with Ben Marcus About His Syllabus
Uncategorized, Most Popular Ben Marcus, interview, lit, Syllabus Hayden Bennett Comment
Uncategorized, Most Popular Ben Marcus, interview, lit, Syllabus Hayden Bennett Comment
Uncategorized, Most Popular Ben Marcus, interview, lit, Syllabus Hayden Bennett Comment
Uncategorized, Most Popular Ben Marcus, interview, lit, Syllabus Hayden Bennett Comment
From the Archives
From the Archives Hayden Bennett
From the Archives Hayden Bennett
Two Poems by Jesse Nathan
From the Archives Hayden Bennett
From the Archives Hayden Bennett

Just outside this misnomer,
so many migrant workers dot the fields.

From the Archives Hayden Bennett
From the Archives Hayden Bennett
The Place Makes Everyone a Gambler: Alice Bolin on Joan Didion and Los Angeles
Uncategorized, From the Archives Alice Bolin, Essay, Joan Didion, lit, play it as it lays Hayden Bennett Comment
Uncategorized, From the Archives Alice Bolin, Essay, Joan Didion, lit, play it as it lays Hayden Bennett Comment
The Place Makes Everyone a Gambler: Alice Bolin on Joan Didion and Los Angeles
Uncategorized, From the Archives Alice Bolin, Essay, Joan Didion, lit, play it as it lays Hayden Bennett Comment
Uncategorized, From the Archives Alice Bolin, Essay, Joan Didion, lit, play it as it lays Hayden Bennett Comment

When I first moved to Los Angeles, I sat by Echo Park Lake and read Joan Didion’s 1970 novel Play It as It Lays twice. You have to be a special kind of depressive to read this book more than once, especially more than once back to back.

Uncategorized, From the Archives Alice Bolin, Essay, Joan Didion, lit, play it as it lays Hayden Bennett Comment
Uncategorized, From the Archives Alice Bolin, Essay, Joan Didion, lit, play it as it lays Hayden Bennett Comment
An Interview with Book Designer John Gall
From the Archives Hayden Bennett Comment
From the Archives Hayden Bennett Comment
An Interview with Book Designer John Gall
From the Archives Hayden Bennett Comment
From the Archives Hayden Bennett Comment

"I like the cover to be able to stand on its own and be part of the book. Different planes of experience."

From the Archives Hayden Bennett Comment
From the Archives Hayden Bennett Comment